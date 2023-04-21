The New Wesley Chapel Harley-Davidson Grand Opening Party

The event starts with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 AM! The day is filled with features like Live Music All Day Long! Bands scheduled include School of Rock, Black Honkeys, and Stormbringer! Wesley Chapel Harley-Davidson will also feature a HUGE Vendor Village with a Food Truck Fair providing local food and drink favorites. To commemorate the event, The first 25 adult guests at the event are offered a complimentary Wesley Chapel Harley-Davidson Exclusive Tattoo by High Art Tattoo.

Party goers who are present that day also have the chance to win a new Harley-Davidson Motorcycle from the new Wesley Chapel Harley-Davidson!

The whole family will be thrilled by motorcycle stunt shows including the Globe of Death! Theres also a hospitality tent to relax with the family, photobooth, and much more.

Come celebrate an important part of Florida life at the Grand Opening Party at the new Wesley Chapel Harley-Davidson.

Date: May 20th, 2023

Time: 9 AM 7PM

Location: 25245 Wesley Chapel Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL

For Details, visit WesleyChapelHD.com or call (813) 213-3415.

###