William Canary’s New Book, “LEAD-ER-SHIP,” Shares the Author’s Invaluable Experiences Gathered Throughout His Remarkable Career and Interactions with Storied Individuals

Fulton Books author William Canary, a contributor and co-author of “The Next New Start” (2015), “Unfinished Business” (2016), “Time and Again” (2017), has completed his most recent book, “LEAD-ER-SHIP”: a thought-provoking autobiographical account that shares the author’s experiences gathered from his firsthand interactions with U.S. presidents and their advisors, Fortune 500 CEOs, governors, lawmakers, celebrities, and authors.

With more than forty years of experience in leadership and public service at the national level, author William “Billy” Canary has devoted his career to building and growing organizations and pushing them to succeed. Canary began his professional career in New York, where he made an early name for himself in the political arena, winning several elected positions in the Long Island area. His success caught the eye of leaders within the Republican Party and soon led to key appoints as special assistant to President George H. W. Bush and as chief of staff at the Republican National Committee.

Since leaving the White House, he has become a tireless advocate for businesses and a champion of economic growth, holding roles as CEO of the American Trucking Associations and the Business Council of Alabama.

While at BCA, Canary served as an advisor to Alabama governor Bob Riley and helped conceive, develop, and promote some of the nation’s most innovative and award-winning K-12 education programs. Canary was previously a senior fellow for the United States Chamber of Commerce and is a faculty member for the Chamber Foundation’s Institute for Organization Management.

Canary currently operates Canary & Company Consulting, which utilizes his strong knowledge of business, economics, and politics to help executives and association leaders solve complex challenges. A graduate of State University New York at Oneonta, Canary holds a Juris Doctor from the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center at Touro College. He and his wife Leura have two grown children, Will and Margaret; and they split time between Montgomery, Alabama, and Miramar Beach, Florida.

Canary discusses his work, writing, “This book was written to help those in leadership, or seeking roles in leadership, hone the skills necessary to take charge. My aim is to simply offer a road map or to better reflect today’s technology—a GPS route for those on a leadership journey. The best leaders are teachers who educate, instruct, motivate, and coach others. A leader teaches us to meet every moment with good humor, optimism, and kindness. A leader teaches us that a single person can turn challenges into realistic opportunities. A leader teaches us that one person can change the world. A leader inspires good people through mentoring and training. A leader also teaches the value of both forgiveness and compassion. A leader teaches the importance of telling the truth at all costs.”

Published by Fulton Books, William Canary’s book shares his real-life case studies and page-turning narratives to share insights and philosophies with a new generation of leaders eager to make a difference and take charge.

