Sabrina Ellis to join Pinterest as Chief Product Officer

WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 20, 2023

Were announcing that Sabrina Ellis will be joining Pinterest as Chief Product Officer. Sabrina will be a member of Pinterests executive team and report directly to CEO, Bill Ready.

In her role at Pinterest, Sabrina will be responsible for leading the Product Management and Design teams. This includes accelerating an ambitious strategy of further integrating shopping across all surfaceshome feed, search and related Pinsto make everything on Pinterest shoppable. The Pinterest shopping experience is driven by cutting-edge machine learning enhanced by industry-leading human curation, resulting in world-class idea recommendations across brands, categories, and retailers.

Sabrina joins us from Google, where she was most recently VP of Product Management, leading work on Google Pixel. This included defining Googles smartphone vision, strategy and roadmap for delivering innovative, AI-based experiences to more than 1 billion users worldwide. Before Google, she was the Vice President of Product Management at Kosmix and also previously spent 8 years at Yahoo! in a number of leadership roles, including as Vice President of Messenger, Voice and Chat.

Sabrina will be taking on the role from Naveen Gavini, our current SVP of Products, who will remain at Pinterest until the end of September. After more than a decade at Pinterest, he has made the personal decision to leave the company to begin the next chapter of his career. Naveen has been instrumental in building and scaling Pinterest as an early employee. During his tenure, he touched almost every major new product and has led our engineering, design, and product teams.

Bill Ready, CEO at Pinterest

Sabrina is an innovative and uncompromising product leader and is the ideal Chief Product Officer for our next chapter of growth at Pinterest. She brings proven expertise in delivering groundbreaking product experiences to billions of users worldwide and managing large teams with a beloved leadership style. Sabrina will be building on a wonderful foundation: So, I must also celebrate Naveen Gavini, who has played a critical role in shaping and scaling Pinterest from the ground up for more than a decade. We will be cheering for him as he starts his next entrepreneurial chapter”

Sabrina Ellis

Im thrilled to join the incredible team at Pinterest. In a world where finding inspiration is more important than ever, Ive long admired how Pinterest stands out as the platform helping people turn real-life dreams into real-world action. Ive been passionate throughout my career about offering users experiences that enhance their lives and foster positivity. Pinterest is a natural fit for me to pursue this passion, and Im excited to create a world where inspiration and emotional wellbeing go so authentically hand-in-hand.

Naveen Gavini

When I joined Pinterest, I was motivated by the idea of building a first-of-its kind platform for people to discover inspiration for all aspects of their lives. More than a decade later, Im grateful for the opportunity to have helped scale Pinterest to a place that inspires hundreds of millions of users around the world. Im excited for Sabrina to steer the next phase of innovation at Pinterest while leading the most talented and hardworking individuals Ive ever had the privilege to work with and learn from.