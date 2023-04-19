L-Tron to Support & Attend South Carolina Law Enforcement Investigators’ Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. – April 18, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will attend the South Carolina Division of the International Association for Identification (SCIAI) Spring Conference from May 9-11, 2023. This year’s conference will be held at the College of Charleston and L-Tron team member, John Dobies will be giving an educational presentation on Wednesday, May 10 at 8:30 am, “HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case.” The company will also be sponsoring a coffee and pastries event during check-in the morning of Thursday, May 11.

OSCR360 team members John Dobies and Julianne Pangal be available to demo L-Tron’s patented OSCR360 System to attendees throughout the duration of the conference. OSCR360 captures 360-degree spherical images at crime, crash, and fire scenes, and then organizes and presents the case in the courtroom. The system allows users to embed any digital evidence from the investigation as a “Point of Interest” within the 360 image(s). OSCR360 visually presents the facts of the case as a powerful virtual walkthrough, and provides context to where evidence was discovered, leaving no detail to the imagination.

The SC IAI is geared toward law enforcement officers, identification specialists, forensic scientists, crime scene investigators, and students with a shared interest in criminal identification. Each year, the South Carolina Division hosts a spring conference, which features a variety of presentations, exhibits, workshops, and networking opportunities for IAI members. This year, in addition to Dobies’ HRSI presentation on the intricacies of investigating a hunting-related shooting, educational topics will include mass casualty investigations; forensics investigations; communication within a productive forensic unit; courtroom credibility as a witness; latent print examinations; grouping fired case cartridges; and more.

In past years, L-Tron has sponsored and attended numerous IAI division conferences in Florida, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Tennessee and Texas. L-Tron is proud to support the Law Enforcement community, partnering with thousands of agencies nationwide to provide technology built from officer and investigator feedback. In addition to the OSCR360 System (https://www.l- tron.com/oscr360- crime-scene- investigations), L-Tron’s 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and eCitation equipment helps officers perform roadside tasks efficiently and safely.

Additional Information

To discover more about the SCIAI and their 2023 Conference, please visit https://sciai.org/ index.html.

About L-Tron Corporation

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to “Back the Blue” in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.”