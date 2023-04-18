Moms Store Nepal Launches New Mobile App for Sustainable Buying and Selling of Used Clothes

Moms Store Nepal, a leading online marketplace for maternity and baby products, announced today the launch of its new mobile app, Momtah that provides a convenient way for users to buy and sell used clothes while measuring their carbon footprint. The app is designed to help users make more sustainable choices and connect them directly with potential buyers.

The Momtah app allows users to create listings for their used clothes, including photos, descriptions, and carbon footprint measurements. Buyers can then browse the listings and make an offer directly to the seller. The app also includes a chat feature that allows buyers and sellers to communicate with each other to arrange pick-up or shipping.

“We are excited to offer this new service to our customers,” said Sita Magar, CEO of Moms Store Nepal. “We know that sustainability is important to our users, and our app provides a convenient and transparent way for them to sell and buy used clothes while measuring their carbon footprint. We are proud to be the first online marketplace in Nepal to offer this feature.”

In addition to the buy and sell feature, the Momtah app also includes a “community” section where users can share tips and advice on sustainable living, parenting, fashion, and other topics of interest to moms. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

“We believe that our new app will make sustainable buying and selling of used clothes more accessible and convenient for our users,” added Magar. “We are confident that our users will love the transparency and ease of use that the app provides.”

About Moms Store Nepal:

Moms Store Nepal is a leading online marketplace for maternity and baby products in Nepal. The company was founded in 2019 with the goal of providing moms with high-quality, affordable products that make their lives easier. The company has since grown to become a trusted source of products and information for moms across the country.

For more information, please visit the Moms Store Nepal website at www.momsstorenepal.com.

Contact:

Sita Magar

CEO, Moms Store Nepal