Improv Legend Michael J. Gellman Masterclass comes to St. Louis: April 22-23

Other famous names include Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Stephen Colbert, George Wendt, Del Close, Dan Castellaneta, Charna Halpern, Mick Napier, Armando Diaz, and many more.

Michael is an alumnus of the Second City main stage, was Artistic Director of the Second City Toronto, and is a senior faculty and founding member of the Second City Training Center.

He is credited with originating Long Form and is the author of Process: An Improvisers Journey with Mary Scruggs.

And he’s coming to St. Louis to teach the weekend of April 22-23!

Michael will lead four sessions over two days.

Come learn at the hand of a master.

-Play and be truly present in the moment

-Get out of our own way

-Gain confidence in auditions and performance

-Find our potential for creating unique characters with emotional and physical

truth.

-Trust ourselves and our characters in rehearsal and performance

– Find the freedom to react and make discoveries in performance and script

development.

-Develop ideas for creating original scripts and how to approach devised theatre

projects and theatre from literary source.

-be a truly great ensemble member

For more information, please go to:

https://compassimprov.culmas.io/classes

