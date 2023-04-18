Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for May 4 in Melbourne, All Invited

The Brevard Alzheimer’s Foundation and Today’s Caregiver Magazine (www.Caregiver.com), since 1995, the nation’s leading support, training and educational organization for family and professional caregivers are hosting the 303rd Fearless Caregiver Conference seminar, expo and lunch May 04 at the Ascension Catholic Community.

“After two and a half years of virtual events, we are extremely pleased to host our 5th in-person event in Melbourne Florida as part of the 26th anniversary Fearless Caregiver Conference tour. I’m looking forward to a great day of education, support and sharing with Brevard County caregivers on May 4, 2023,” said Gary Edward Barg, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine and FearlessCaregiver.com, author of the books, “The Fearless Caregiver,” “The Caregiving Ties that Bind,” “You Are Not Alone,” and host of the Fearless Caregiver Conferences.

Fearless Caregiver conferences have been developed by Today’s Caregiver magazine and caregiver.com to offer family and professional caregivers valuable training; teaching them, among other things, to become equal members of their loved one’s care team, develop techniques to create much needed respite, build an effective support network of family and friends, and to learn the importance of caring for themselves as they care for their loved ones.

Family and Professional caregivers concerned with aging, disability, legal, Social Security issues come together at each of these seminar/lunch events and learn how to become more fearless in their caregiving role.

More than 100,000 family and professional caregivers in 27 states have learned how to become a Fearless Caregiver Advocate for their loved ones, clients, and themselves.

What Support Is Available for Brevard County Caregivers? The financial decisions made at the state level have enormous consequences to every family caregiver. Join caregiving experts for the day to learn how these decisions will affect you and what support will be available as you care for your loved ones.

The remaining stops on the 26th annual Fearless Caregiver conference tour will be held in Boynton Beach, Miami, Boca Raton, Port Saint Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, New Haven, Ct. and Williamsburg, Va. As before, we look forward to hundreds of family and professional caregivers participating in full-day events where they received answers to their caregiving questions from physicians, spiritual leaders, and healthcare experts in topics such as legal issues, Alzheimer’s care, cancer, autism, stoke, Social Security, Medicare, Veterans benefits, diabetes, incontinence and Parkinson’s throughout the day.

Fearless Caregiver Conference participants will learn:

• What support is available for family caregivers

• Where the money is for caregivers

• How to partner with their family members

• How to ask questions of healthcare leaders in the area

• How to get a loved one to stop driving

• Share information with their fellow caregivers

Who Should Attend?

• Children of aging parents

• Parents caring for children

• Spousal caregivers

• Long-distance caregivers

• Grandparent caregivers

• Pastoral caregivers

• Volunteer caregivers

To register for the events: 954-362-8126, cathy@caregiver.com or online at caregiver.com. Lunch is included.