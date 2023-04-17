Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the new party anthem -Drinko de Mayo

Featuring catchy lyrics and an infectious melody, “Drinko de Mayo” is the perfect addition to any Cinco de Mayo party playlist. The song captures the spirit of the holiday and encourages listeners to let loose and enjoy themselves with a few drinks.

“I wanted to create a fun, energetic song that would really get people excited for Cinco de Mayo,” said Scott Baker. “Drinko de Mayo is all about letting go and having a good time with friends and family.”

The song is already generating buzz among music fans and has been praised for its catchy lyrics and upbeat sound. “Drinko de Mayo” will soon be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Right now, the song is available on BandCamp by going to https://scottbaker2.bandcamp.com/track/drinko-de-mayo.

A free download code for a digital copy of the song is available for radio stations, members of the press, and venue owners by contacting Scott Baker at sbakerahc ( @ ) aol dot com dot

About Scott Baker: Scott has been a singer with several rock bands. Having started in his high school days with “The Super Naturals”, he took time to have a career and raise a family before continuing his musical interests in 2014 with bands such as “Mastermind’ “Big City Blues”, “Meigs Field” and Wrought Iron Soul. Scott’s other interests include golf, officiating high school sports, and dogs. His musical influences include Led Zeppelin, Burton Cummings, Kansas, Early REO and of course The Beatles.

For more information, please contact Scott Baker at sbakerahc ( @ ) aol dot com.

###