Shoplooks Named Finalist at the 15th Annual Shorty Awards

The Shorty Awards honor the best work in digital and social media by the most creative and influential brands, agencies, organizations, and individuals whose work has excelled in creativity, strategy, and effectiveness. This season saw a record-breaking increase in the quantity and quality of the work submitted, with 32% more total entries compared to the highest previous season.

Shoplooks YouTube campaign with Bloomingdales has demonstrated outstanding performance across the judging criteria, which makes it a top contender for a Shorty Award in a most competitive year. The work is also eligible for competing in the Audience Honor – a separate honor voted by the public between April 12th to April 26th.

We are extremely grateful to have been included in the list of finalists for the 15th Annual Shorty Awards. Our YouTube marketing campaign with Bloomingdales was a major success thanks to the hardworking accounts team, said Susie Zhu, head of Shoplooks. This is a much-deserved recognition for them, as well as the influencers who worked with us and made everything possible. We extend our congratulations to all the other finalists as well.

The 15th Annual Shorty Awards winners will be announced at the in-person celebration on May 24, 2023, at Tribeca 360 in New York City.

The winners and honorees are chosen by the Real Time Academy (RTA) – a panel of prominent experts and leaders in digital and social media who have been hand-selected on the basis of their deep industry knowledge, professional reputation, and outstanding achievements, including previous Shorty wins.

Members of the Academy include Michelle Wong (CMO, Sprinkles), Angel Van Der Biest (Title Social Lead, Netflix), Ashley Rudder (Chief Creator Officer, Whalar), Jabari Hearn (Managing Partner, AKQA LA), Sophie Yan (Director, Cultural & Entertainment Advocacy, Everytown for Gun Safety), Gemini Babla (Director, Global Brand Marketing, YouTube), Dani Calogera (Vice President, Brand & Digital Marketing, SHOWTIME), Jay Norman (Global Head of Music Marketing, Spotify), among others.

