Experience Epic Events Announces Launch of Innovative Destination Management Services

Experience Epic Events, a leading provider of private, non-profit and corporate events, announced today the launch of its innovative destination management solutions designed to provide a unique and memorable experience for travelers.

With over 25 years of experience in the travel industry, Experience Epic Events is excited to bring its expertise to South Florida and provide exceptional services to their clients and visitors.

“Visiting a new place should be an exciting and memorable experience, but it can also be overwhelming without proper planning and guidance,” said Sarah Martin, CEO of Experience Epic Events. “That’s why we’ve created our destination management services to provide visitors with a seamless, stress-free experience that exceeds their expectations.”

Experience Epic Events offers a range of services, including:

Customized itinerary planning

Transportation coordination

Accommodation booking

Activities and excursions planning

Restaurant reservations and recommendations

Multilingual guides and interpreters

“We understand that every company has unique needs and preferences, which is why we offer personalized and customized services to ensure that every aspect of their corporate event experience is tailored to their preferences,” added Sarah Martin, “Each event experience is crafted to meet our client’s predetermined goals. We execute epic experiences through our four step process. E.P.I.C. Exploration, Projection, Implementation and Conclusion.”

Experience Epic Events is committed to providing sustainable and responsible tourism practices and works closely with local communities and businesses to ensure that visitors have an authentic experience while supporting the local economy.

Experience Epic Events is excited to work with travel agents, event planners, and corporate clients to provide comprehensive destination management solutions that exceed their clients’ expectations.

For more information on Experience Epic Event’s destination management services, visit www.ExperienceEpic.com or contact Sarah Martin at info@ExperienceEpic.com.

About Experience Epic Events:

Founded by Sarah Martin in 2013, Experience Epic is a dynamic team of Event Artists who are able to exceptionally execute the production of any type of event. Known for exceptional event experiences, their focus is to make each project epic… an event that leaves an indelible mark in the timeline of your life.

