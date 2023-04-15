Hong Kong – Works of Hong Kong ink paint master Lui Shou-kwan (1919-1975) celebrated in Chicago (with photos)

Works of Hong Kong ink paint master Lui Shou-kwan (1919-1975) celebrated in Chicago (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York (HKETONY), “Ink Play: Paintings by Lui Shou-kwan”, the first major solo show of the legendary ink painter in North America, will open to public at the Art Institute of Chicago tomorrow (April 15, Chicago time).

Featuring approximately three dozen of Lui’s works, including his signature Zen collection, the exhibition will take you on a journey of “tradition meeting modernity”, “realism meeting expressionism” and “the East meeting the West”.

As a proud sponsor, the Director of HKETONY, Ms Candy Nip, said that leading the New Ink Painting movement in Hong Kong, Lui had profoundly influenced the development of Chinese art in the mid-to-late 20th century. He was also a passionate educator, who made huge impact on the generation of artists who followed. The legacy left by Lui was second to none.

“Hong Kong is a city that inspires. Our diverse and exuberant art and cultural scene is the perfect place for artists from all around the world to pursue their dreams,” said Ms Nip.

Ms Nip thanked the Art Institute of Chicago and Art Museum of the Chinese University of Hong Kong for being a part of this special initiative. “This exhibition is a wonderful showcase of friendship and appreciation between the peoples of Hong Kong and the United States,” Ms Nip added.

Lui Shou-kwan was born in Guangzhou in 1919. He moved to Hong Kong in 1948. Lui held his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong in 1954, followed by numerous exhibitions in the United Kingdom and the United States. He was the pioneer of the New Ink Painting movement in Hong Kong in the 1960s. His works are most known for their unique approach to blending traditional values of Chinese painting with modern artistic creation, which contributed to the promotion of modern ink and wash art in the 20th century.

The exhibition will run until July 16. Please visit the website for more information.