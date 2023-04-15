Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore Unveils Exclusive Stay Package with Plant Expert Hilton Carter

The Hotel debuts partnership with acclaimed greenery guru Hilton Carter to offer a unique immersive experience for guests

Baltimore, U.S.A. – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 14, 2023

Celebrated plant and interior stylist, author, and Baltimore native Hilton Carter has collaborated with Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore to create a suite experience for its guests unlike any other. Known for his own design of lush and sculptural greenery within his own home, the Live Wild with Hilton Carter Suite Experience allows guests to fully immerse themselves into a tropical retreat.

Baltimore is such a special place for me and my family, so it is a joy to be partnering with Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to life, says Carter. My ethos has always centred on translating the excitement and energy of plants through my stylings and creating memorable moments that allow people to take a piece of my life and inspiration with them when they leave.

Designed specifically for the Hotel, Carter has woven his eye for design into the guest experience by transforming one of the propertys Harbour Suites into a liveable jungle. The suite will be adorned with a curated collection of various greenery and custom planters to create the ideal setting to enjoy a botanical themed cocktail while taking in the warm and fresh space. Guests are then invited to take advantage of the suites deep-soaking tub with an indulgent lavender soak service experience from the spa. Also included in the suite experience is an autographed copy of Hiltons fourth book, Living Wild: How to Plant Style Your Home and Cultivate Happiness, plus an opportunity to have a one-on-one virtual call with Hilton himself. He will offer tips and tricks on how to style ones favourite indoor plants specific to ones own space.

Available to both Hotel guests and locals alike, additional activations include:

A Guide to Houseplants Workshop – Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:00 pm Perfect for plant and DIY lovers, this workshop allows those in attendance to get to know plant specialist Hilton Carter as he shares the fundamentals of houseplant buying, care, and presentation. Registration is available online.

A Conversation with Hilton Carter – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 6:00 pm Celebrating the release of his new book Living Wild: How to Plant Style Your Home and Cultivate Happiness , Carter will reveal his creative process, how to elevate home dcor, and find joy in living wild. Copies of the book will be for sale and signing courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. Registration is available online. Four Seasons is recognized for celebrating local culture while bringing in innovative partners and we couldnt be more proud to collaborate with Hilton and his talented team, says Bahram Sepahi, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. The introduction of this partnership showcases our dedication to creating authentically exclusive on-property experiences for our guests.

The Live Wild with Hilton Carter Suite Experience package is available through June 30, 2023. Reservations can be made by calling +1 410 576 5800.