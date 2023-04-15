Florida Association of ACOs Welcomes Personal Health Monitoring as Member

Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization and one of the leading voices for value-based care, announces Personal Health Monitoring (PHM), a healthcare services company that supports ACOs and other providers as they transition to home-centered care, as its newest member.

PHM provides innovative services and technologies to support FLAACOs goal of improving in-home care.

“As healthcare continues to move into the home, we need to provide remote patient monitoring as well as integrated healthcare services ranging from online access to specialist to nursing aid at home,” said PHM President Waqas Ahmed, MD.

PHM’s technology and services allow for remote monitoring of vital signs, exercise, medicine adherence, and sleep quality with the access to online specialist as well as home based nursing services.

“Membership with FLAACOs will allow PHM to connect directly with providers focused on delivering quality care to patients when they leave the hospital and return home,” said Nicole Bradberry, FLAACOs CEO. “This is especially important for healthcare providers in Florida, who serve the largest population of senior adults in the nation, many of whom are managing multiple chronic conditions and prefer to age in place.”

About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH Organization

ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PHM

Personal Health Monitoring (PHM) offers a comprehensive range of health monitoring services, featuring around-the-clock secure monitoring of vital signs. Highly trained nurses review the monitoring results and determine the appropriate next steps. These steps may include a phone call with a nurse, a telemedicine session with a primary care physician or specialist, and/or modifications to prescriptions.

PHM tracks the following vital signs:

· Blood pressure

· Heart rate

· Blood oxygen levels

· Blood sugar levels

· Weight

· Temperature

· Sleep duration and quality

· Physical activities – integrated with Fitbit and Apple Watch

Visit MyPHMS.com. PHM is a project of American Telephysicians.

