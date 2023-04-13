Sumitomo (SHI) Demag North America revamps the Executive Management Team

In addition to this change, John F. Martich III, Executive Vice President, will be co-managing Sumitomo (SHI) Demag alongside Ikeda. Martichs 35-year tenure includes positions such as Director of Quality, Director of Service, VP of Aftersales, VP of Operations and COO. This change will allow Martich to focus his energies on the customer-oriented business of the company.

Between Ikeda and Martich, there are more than 60 years of knowledge and experience. This new executive management structure will allow Sumitomo (SHI) Demag North America to respond to the fast-changing market more quickly and it will afford the company the bandwidth to grow its sales, aftersales and technology offerings.

