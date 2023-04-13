Luebbering Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Luebbering Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 1991, Luebbering Insurance Agency was created by owner Dennis Luebbering. The full-service nine-person agency is located at 2717 Industrial Dr. in Jefferson City, Mo. Luebbering Insurance Agency specializes in auto, home, commercial, life and health insurance.

Dennis has 32 years of experience in the insurance industry. Luebbering Insurance Agency began as a captive agency and switched to an independent agency in 2009. Luebbering currently serves on the board of the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents as the organization’s vice president.

“We have been in business for more than three decades, and we liked that Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a locally owned and operated business which features so many member benefits,” said Luebbering Insurance Agency owner Dennis Luebbering. “The Alliance provides a variety of perks, everything from extensive training to the ease of reporting, and we look forward to a long-term mutually beneficial relationship.”

Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance.

For more information about Luebbering Insurance Agency, call (573) 635-5810.