The goal of Marietta Children’s Business Fair is to create a platform for young entrepreneurs in a fun way to practice business etiquette, marketing, and sales techniques. An opportunity for children to launch their very own startup business and be amazing. The Marietta Children’s Business Fair takes selling up a notch, partnering with Acton Children’s Business Fair, by creating young entrepreneurs. The children develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at their one-day marketplace. Visit the website for more information: https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/marietta

The 3rd annual in person Marietta Children’s Business Fair will be held in Marietta, GA on April 22, 2023, from 12 am – 4 pm. Location: IThink Financial