Jazz Education Nonprofit Hosts Benefit Concerts and Student Showcases

The Nashville benefit concert will be held on Sunday, April 16 from 2-4 p.m., at Analog, located inside The Hutton Hotel. The event will feature performances by members of the Jazz Empowers faculty band consisting of some of Nashvilles best professional jazz musicians as well as student performances from East End Prep jazz band, a Jazz Empowers participant. Nashvilles faculty band will include Sofia Goodman on drums, Roland Barber on trombone, Dan Hitchcock on tenor sax, and Gus Arnold on alto saxophone

For the past two years, Jazz Empowers has hosted successful online fundraising galas, raising over $25,000 to assist with music education programming centered around jazz for charter schools in its five hub cities – Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York City. This years benefit concert will mark the return to in-person fundraising events since 2019 for the nonprofit.

Established in 2014, Jazz Empowers mission is to help close the opportunity gap in music education with the goal that one day all students in America will have the opportunity to learn, love, and play jazz. Donations from the last two fundraisers have allowed the nonprofit to grow from serving 1,400 students to 5,000 students in just two years.

Nashville benefit concert tickets can be found here: https://www.jazzempowers.org/nashville-benefit-concert. Tickets for the New York City concert can be found here: https://www.jazzempowers.org/nyc-benefit-concert.

For more information on Jazz Empowers, visit www.jazzempowers.org.

