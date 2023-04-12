InterviewAI Launches Its Revolutionary AI-Powered Interviewing Platform

InterviewAI, Inc., a new startup focused on making interviewing job candidates easier and more accessible for everyone, has officially launched. InterviewAI is an AI-powered interviewing platform that gives interviewers easy-to-use, intelligent interview tools.

With InterviewAI’s initial release, users can quickly and easily access thousands of interview questions based on the role they’re interviewing for. The AI-backed technology provides interview questions and even assists with follow-up questions based on notes taken during the interview. The platform is open for anyone and easy to use, making it accessible to all, from hiring managers to recruiters.

“Interviewing can be a daunting task for many people, and we believe that technology can help make the process easier and more efficient,” said a spokesperson for InterviewAI. “Our goal is to provide a platform that can help anyone become a better interviewer, regardless of their experience level.”

InterviewAI intends to build upon this initial release to develop the most powerful AI-backed interview tools available to interviewers. “We want to empower users with the tools they need to conduct successful interviews,” the spokesperson said. “Our intelligent interview questions are just the beginning. We plan to continue iterating our cutting-edge AI platform to assist interviewers.”

To learn more about InterviewAI or to try it out, just go to https://interviewai.io. To schedule a demo or for other inquiries, please visit https://interviewai.io/contact.

About InterviewAI

InterviewAI, Inc. is a startup focused on making interviewing easier and more accessible to everyone. The company’s AI-powered interviewing platform gives users all the tools they need to be great at interviewing. InterviewAI is headquartered in Seattle, WA.