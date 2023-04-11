Timeshare Users Group Announces Most Popular Timeshares Sold & Rented in 2022

Timeshare Users Group saw more than $7.5 Million dollars in successfully sold and rented timeshares in the TUG Marketplace in 2022 alone!

Each year Timeshare Users Group releases our sales and rental numbers from ads in the industry leading Online Timeshare Marketplace where TUG proves year in and year out that owners can successfully sell or rent their timeshares without paying large upfront fees or commissions!

With successful statistics like these that continue to grow even despite the impacts COVID has had on the vacation industry its easy to see why TUG has been around for nearly 30 years providing real solutions for owners who are looking for help but afraid of being ripped off by the scammers that specifically target owners desperate for help with their Timeshare! Our mantra is “never pay a large upfront fee to sell or rent a timeshare” and we back that claim up with a solution for owners to do just that!

Year in and year out we compile all our completed listing to rank the most popular timeshares sold and rented on the website, and we have just released this data for 2022 that you can view here:

Ranking of the Best Timeshares Sold & Rented in 2022

We provide this data to anyone each and every year for owners to provide a unique view of the resale and rental market and how it changes from year to year! Owners can go back more than a decade to view the historical changes each year! TUG Members are also able to view the prices those timeshares sold and rented for provides an invaluable tool for any owner to help determine the value of your timeshare!

The simple fact is that any timeshare owner that finds Timeshare Users Group will be amazed at the wealth of information and help available to them all created and shared by owners just like you! Come visit TUG today and see why we are the absolute best resource for timeshare information on the internet and have been since 1993!

About Timeshare Users Group

The Timeshare Users Group (TUG) was the very first Timeshare website on the internet and has been Providing the truth about timeshares to owners for over 29 years!

Started in 1993 by Timeshare Owners just like yourself, TUG is a Veteran founded, family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer oriented information and advice on anything timeshare related. Here at TUG you get the truth about timeshares for FREE!