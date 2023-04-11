Intermountain Health’s Craig Richardville Among 35 Health Systems Chief Digital Officers to Know

Becker’s Hospital Review named Intermountain Health’s Craig Richardville as one of 35 hospital and health systems chief digital officers in the nation to know in 2023

Craig Richardville, Intermountain Health’s chief digital and information officer, has been nationally recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 35 hospital and health systems chief digital officers to know in 2023. Becker’s, a health system and hospital industry publication, recognizes chief digital officers for their commitment to improving hospitals and health systems through digital information and data.

“Healthcare is becoming increasingly reliant on digital technology and data to inform health decisions and improve both the caregiver and patient experience,” said Richardville. “It’s an honor to be recognized along with the others in the digital healthcare industry who are doing what we can to support our patients, providers and employees with innovative technology solutions.”

Richardville has been Intermountain Health’s senior vice president and chief digital and information officer since April 2022, following Intermountain Health’s merger with Colorado-based SCL Health.

Richardville oversees the technology integration between the two systems and all aspects of Intermountain Health’s data, analytics, information technology, and digital services. In his role, he is also currently working to expand Intermountain programs started in Colorado and Utah across the Intermountain system.

Examples include:

Enhancing the patient experience by transforming and engaging patients through Intermountain’s contact center and mobile apps to promote the use of self-service features and bot technology

Simplifying the clinician’s experience by utilizing ambient intelligence to reduce documentation workload and improve accuracy, enabling clinicians to have more meaningful patient interactions

Applying clinical insights derived from the vast amount of data available to develop new, modern, and personalized care.

“These technological advancements will empower patients to have greater access to providers and new digital tools that will help them live healthier lives,” said Dan Liljenquist, senior vice president for strategy at Intermountain Health.

A full list of Becker’s chief digital officers to follow can be found here.

Photo caption: Craig Richardville, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer for Intermountain Health.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., www.intermountainhealth.org is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.