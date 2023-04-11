Associated Designs – Nostalgic Farmhouse Plan Newburg is Filled with Rustic Charm

Vintage farmhouse charm graces the front of the Newburg. Inside, the two-story floor plan offers a main floor filled with gathering spaces. A country kitchen, separate dining room, and vaulted living room with a large display of windows and a cozy fireplace. Upstairs are three bedrooms.

The Newburg is a charming two-story farmhouse plan a offers homeowners a perfect blend of modern convenience and rustic charm. With a total living area of 1797 square feet, this home offers ample space for comfortable living. The main level of the house boasts an open floor plan that includes a spacious country kitchen, a cozy dining room, and a vaulted living room with a gorgeous fireplace that serves as the focal point of the room.

The country kitchen features modern appliances, custom cabinetry, and a breakfast nook that is just steps away and perfect for entertaining guests or serving up quick meals. The dining room is conveniently located off the kitchen and offers plenty of natural light, making it a warm and inviting space to enjoy meals with family and friends.

The living room is designed to be the heart of the home, with its vaulted ceilings and impressive fireplace. The fireplace serves as a stunning centerpiece and provides warmth and ambiance on chilly nights. The living room also features large windows that flood the space with natural light, making it the perfect spot to relax and unwind.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, including the master suite. The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat that includes dual closets and a private en-suite bathroom. The en-suite bathroom features a step-in shower and twin sinks, making it a spa-like oasis for the homeowner.

Overall, the Newburg farmhouse plan is a perfect choice for those who want to enjoy a comfortable and relaxed lifestyle in a home that combines modern amenities with rustic charm. With its spacious living areas, three bedrooms, and beautiful finishes, this home is a must-see for anyone looking for a comfortable and inviting living space.

The Newburg 10-138 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.