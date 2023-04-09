Scootaroundstore Announces Discounts on Powerchairs This MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Awareness Month

Scootaroundstore has always been committed to providing the best services for their customers, and this sentiment extends beyond providing the highest quality mobility devices at affordable prices, as we introduce attractive deals on electric wheelchairs to spread awareness about MS (Multiple Sclerosis).

March has been recognized as MS Awareness month, which necessitates the importance of letting our customers know about the extent to which Multiple Sclerosis affects hundreds of thousands of people in the US alone each year, and what the state of available diagnosis and treatments is at this time.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, wearing off the protective layer around nerves, causing a range of symptoms including vision loss, pain, fatigue, and impaired coordination. The severity and duration of MS symptoms can vary greatly from person to person, and in some cases, the symptoms can be severe and chronic.

The goal of MS Awareness Month is to educate the public about the disease, promote research to find better treatments and ultimately a cure, and provide support for those living with MS. It is an important time to raise awareness about this condition and its impact on individuals and their families. During MS Awareness Month, organizations around the world come together to raise awareness about MS, share their experiences, and advocate for better care and resources. This includes hosting events, fundraising, and sharing educational materials about MS symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options. Currently, treatments include physiotherapy and medication that suppress the immune system from causing further damage to the nervous system.

