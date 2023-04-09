Project 31 hosts the Sink4Pink golf tournament for the breast cancer community

Located at the River Oaks Golf Course in Edmond, Project 31 will host the third annual Sink4Pink golf tournament on June 5th, 2023, in support of the breast cancer community. Teams are four-person scrambles. Participants are welcome to join Project 31 for lunch before the tee-off, as well as a cocktail hour after the tournament.

Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase on their website. All proceeds from the event will benefit women and their families within the breast cancer community.

Alongside Sink4Pink, Project 31 offers various services for women and their families impacted by breast cancer Oklahoma year-round. Weekly online and in-person support groups provide a community for survivors, and professional mentoring and counseling aid women in healing the scars left by breast cancer.

To learn more about Project 31s upcoming events and services for breast cancer survivors and their families, please visit their website or call 405-896-8282.

