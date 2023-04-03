Michael Linton Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Michael Linton has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the downtown Sarasota, Florida, office. He has 37 years of real estate experience, including 22 years in Florida, specializing in new construction of both condos and single-family homes.

A National Commercial Real Estate Advisor (NCREA) and Commercial Real Estate Investment Property Specialist (CREIPS), Linton has a background in new construction sales. Originally from the Chicago area, he attended Keiser University’s paralegal program and completed coursework in investment banking.

Linton brings strengths in negotiation, marketing and digital marketing. He and his wife enjoy cooking and relaxing near the water.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Linton can be reached at (312) 612-1031 or Michael@LintonGlobal.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.