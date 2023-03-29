Virtual Reality Arena and Laser Tag Maze now open at Dezerland Action Park Orlando

A Virtual Reality Arena and Laser Tag Maze are now open and there are multiple ways to play at these new, family-friendly attractions.

In the VR Arena, guests can play against family and friends in player vs. player mode or team up against a variety of enemies, like aliens and zombie versions of hot dog mascots, football players and clowns, in player vs. enemy mode. There are also five maps to choose from and explore, each with a unique design. Instead of the standard set-up of two hand-held remotes, guests interact with the virtual world with a 3D-printed phaser. Six players can play at one time in games lasting five minutes and the cost is $13.95 per person.

The Laser Tag Maze puts a new twist on the classic, family-favorite game. In the 3,200 square-foot, inflatable maze, up to 20 players can face off in over 20 game modes, including free for all and team-match options. The innovative Falcon LUX premium phaser and vest is one of the most lightweight and durable pieces of laser tag equipment on the market, making this the perfect game for players of all ages. Each game lasts seven minutes and costs $12.95 per person.

These two new attractions join Dezerland Action Parks extensive lineup of immersive, high-energy activities, all under one roof. Kids will love the action parks 30,000-square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf and Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track with four skill and speed levels. The whole family can compete with more than 300 arcade skill games, including vintage pinball machines and modern video gaming consoles, at Gamrz Delight, or on the lanes of Dezerland Action Parks boutique bowling alley.

The whole family can enjoy exploring the Orlando Auto Museum and seeing one-of-a-kind vehicles made famous by television and movies, military vehicles, classic cars and more. The kids will love taking photos with The Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo and parents will love seeing the real Greased Lightning from Grease. If visitors need a meal after all this exploration, they can stop by the food hall to sample cuisines from a variety of cultures.

Entrance to Dezerland Action Park is always free, and guests can load credits onto a Play Card to access many of the entertainment centers attractions. Entrance to the Orlando Auto Museum must be purchased separately.

To learn more about Dezerland Action Park, visit https://dezerlandparkorlando.com/.

About Dezerland Action Park Orlando

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is nearly the size of 15 football fields under one roof, making it Floridas largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the countrys largest auto museum. Dezerland also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, boutique bowling, more than 300 video and arcade skill games, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bumper cars, axe throwing, electric mini-cycles, rage room, Cinemark theater and so much more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Caf, Bass Pro Shop, Rocket Fizz candy store, huge gift shop, and a leather store. Free parking and admission. Learn more at dezerlandparkorlando.com or ( @ ) DezerlandParkOrlando on social dot To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700 dot

