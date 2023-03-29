Inroads To Opportunities Announces Leadership Transition

Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County, NJ, based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.

Ford leaves behind a great legacy for the next President & CEO. Ford was recognized with the prestigious NJBIZs 2022 ICON Award, an award for New Jersey leaders who have made tremendous contributions to their designated field, as well as their significant impact on the states larger business community. Inroads to Opportunities was also named a Finalist in 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year Non-Profit Category competition.

As of July 1, 2023, Angela Calzone will be named President & CEO of Inroads to Opportunities.

According to Board of Directors Chairperson, Jill Schafhauser, Inroads had the pleasure of meeting Angela over a decade ago when she, as a consultant and trainer, came to steward our first Strategic Plan. Over the years, she provided training for our leadership team and staff, worked with us through the launch of our transition from OCUC to Inroads, and supported us on subsequent strategic plans. She even served briefly on our Board of Directors. We look forward to her continued commitment to our mission.

Calzone, an award-winning business, and talent management strategist has most recently served as Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Inroads to Opportunities. Prior to that she served as Chief Operating Officer for The Webster Apartments in New York City. Earlier, Angela spent ten years as a co-managing member of Change & Response Strategies, LLC, a consortium of leadership, management, human resources, training, and marketing strategists.

Previously, Calzone has held senior leadership roles at several top consulting and professional services firms across an array of verticals. Throughout her career, Angela has received numerous state-wide accolades in recognition of her exceptional leadership both as a serial entrepreneur and business professional. She has been among the finalists of NJs Leading Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners by NJ Monthly Magazine, celebrated among the Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey by NJBIZ and nominated for Garden State Woman of the Year.

Calzone holds a Master of Arts in corporate and organizational communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor of Arts in English and business administration from Upsala College.

Angela states, I am humbled to be passed the torch from Michele Ford and fully commit myself to leading this extraordinary agency into the future.

ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.

Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Resources, NJ Division of Mental Health, and Addiction Services to provide partial care and Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.

