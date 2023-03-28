Smokey Bones Names Marc Hinson as its New Chief People Officer

Hinson most recently served as the Vice President of People at the Arlington VA based Bartaco Restaurants. Since March 2020, he helped the Bartaco navigate the challenges of the COVID pandemic and led the companys people strategies by building out key processes in professional development, recruitment, training, and employee relations.

Im excited to be joining the Smokey Bones Nation. Ive been a big fan of their wings and ribs and excellent customer service for many years, said Hinson. Im also very impressed with the loyalty that the guests and team members that have towards the brand. Im looking forward to helping drive the business.

Hinson also has an exceptional track record working as the Vice President of Human Resources and Training for Orlando, FL based Tavistock Restaurants. For more than five years, Hinson oversaw the management of all Human Resources functions for over 90 restaurants: including 22 full-service, 72 fast-casual restaurants with 17 unique brands across the fine dining, upscale casual, and quick service industry segments. Under his leadership, the company was recognized as one of the Top 20 Multi-Concept Restaurant companies in 2017 by Restaurant Business.

Were thrilled to have Marc join our leadership team and bring his insight and expertise to the team, said James O’Reilly, CEO of Smokey Bones. Im confident he will accelerate our vision for building a stronger talent strategy for our restaurants and foster long-term success with our employees.

In addition to his industry experience, Hinson served as President of the bartaco Family Fund which provides financial support and relief to bartaco team members; past, present and future.

About Smokey Bones

The Masters of Meat, Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

