Hong Kong – Commissioner of Police inspects Hong Kong Road Safety Patrol’s 60th Anniversary Parade (with photos)

Commissioner of Police inspects Hong Kong Road Safety Patrol's 60th Anniversary Parade (with photos)



The Commissioner of Police, Mr Siu Chak-yee, today (March 26) served as the reviewing officer to inspect the 60th Anniversary Parade of the Hong Kong Road Safety Patrol (HKRSP) at the Hong Kong Police College.



Officiating at the parade, Mr Siu Chak-yee said: “It is a significant milestone for HKRSP to mark the 60th anniversary of its establishment this year. This is the first time for HKRSP to adopt Chinese-style foot drill at its anniversary parade, demonstrating HKRSP’s sense of national identity and sense of belonging to the country.”



According to Police figures, there were 89 fatal traffic accidents in 2022, a drop of 5 cases as compared with 2021. This marked a record low since 1954. The number of fatal and serious traffic accidents also dropped by 46%, from 1,918 in 2021 to 1,045 in 2022. The number of fatal and serious traffic accidents involving bicycles also decreased by 71%, from 515 in 2021 to 150 in 2022.



However, Police noted that elderly pedestrians aged 65 or above were the most vulnerable road users in traffic accidents. In 2022, there were 38 elderly pedestrians aged 65 or above died in traffic accidents, accounting for 70% of the total number.



The Government has all along been devoted to raising public awareness on road safety and strengthening their knowledge on using roads properly. In collaboration with HKRSP and other partners, Police strive to promote road safety. Besides supporting various publicity campaigns on road safety, HKRSP also conveys messages and information on road safety to the elderly and other stakeholders through its networks, and encourages mutual support and assistance among all sectors of the community to care for elderly pedestrians.



Police launched the first WeChat report platform – “Project PROVE – Public Reporting Offences with Video Evidence” in May 2022, for members of the public to upload videos and photos and report non-emergency traffic related offences. The project aims at raising the law-abiding awareness of motorists, to stay alert and exercise tolerance and patience, in order to raise the general road safety. The “Project PROVE” platform has received more than 57,000 reports up to the end of February 2023, with an average of 5,200 reports per month.



HKRSP has developed into a team of over 11,000 members. In addition to more than 370 kindergartens, primary and secondary schools as member schools, over 30 elderly and adult traffic safety teams have also been established.



Police will continue to work closely with HKRSP to promote the importance of road safety and encourage all sectors of society to pursue the vision of “Zero Accidents on the Road, Hong Kong’s Goal”.