Hong Kong – CAS holds 85th Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos)

CAS holds 85th Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos)



The Civil Aid Service (CAS) held the 85th Recruits Passing-out Parade at its headquarters today (March 26). The parade was reviewed by the Permanent Secretary for Security, Mr Li Pak-chuen.

A total of 26 officer trainees and 101 recruits participated in the Passing-out Parade. The graduates came from all walks of life, including members of the education, social welfare, aviation, accounting and engineering industries/sectors. They will apply the knowledge and skills acquired to serve society.

The Reviewing Officer presented awards to the outstanding officer trainee and recruits. The recruits also performed a rescue demonstration to showcase their learning outcomes. Speaking at the Parade, Mr Li said that CAS members’ strong commitment to serving Hong Kong formed an indispensable part of the efforts to maintain the city’s prosperity and stability, safeguard national security and uphold “one country, two systems”.

The CAS Recruit Training Certificate Programme has been recognised under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework as meeting the accreditation standards at Level 3 by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. Graduates will be awarded the Certificate in Auxiliary Forces Basic Training (Civil Defence).

Recruitment of CAS members is open for application throughout the year. Recruitment details and application forms are available at the CAS website (www.cas.gov.hk).