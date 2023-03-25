Intermountain Health Named One of Utah’s 100 Top Companies for Women for Its Family-Friendly Policies and Support of Women in the Workplace

Intermountain Health has been named one of Utah’s Top 100 Companies for Women for its family-friendly policies and women-specific initiatives.

“100 Companies Championing Women,” is an initiative sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, recognizes Utah companies that offer family-friendly policies and practices, as well as women-specific initiatives known to impact the recruiting, hiring, retaining, and advancing of women employees, managers, and leaders.

It might be surprising, but 47% of Intermountain’s leaders at the assistant vice president level and up are female, and 47 % of Intermountain’s employed physicians and advanced practice providers are also female.

“I began working at Intermountain 30 years ago, and during that time Intermountain has supported me at various stages of my career and given me the flexibility and opportunity to advance my career while being a mom,” said Tiffiny Lipscomb, vice president for human resources strategy and delivery at Intermountain Health. “I’m just one example of the 200 women who have benefitted from Intermountain’s Women in Leadership Program,” said Lipscomb.

Five Ways Intermountain Champions Women Employees

Intermountain’s Women in Leadership Program – is a professional development opportunity that encourages and empowers women leaders through personal growth experiences, individualized mentoring, and an experiential learning project for career development and networking. Since 2018 Intermountain has had more than 200 female leaders graduate from this program. Education benefits – for Intermountain caregivers who are benefits eligible and work at least 20 hours per week, education assistance is available up-front for numerous on-line programs at numerous colleges and universities through traditional tuition reimbursement or Intermountain’s Pathway to Education, Advancement and Knowledge (PEAK) program. Through the PEAK program, employees can also gift their education benefit to one of their eligible dependents. Flexwork policy – allows employees who can complete their job from a remote environment to either work from home, work in the office, or work in a hybrid way with some of both arrangements. Typically, these are employees who perform business functions rather than patient facing care. Parental leave – up to four weeks of paid leave is available to employees who give birth or who have a spouse who gives birth, or who legally adopt or foster a child. They are paid 100% of their base hourly rate. Child Development Centers – Intermountain has six childcare locations from Logan to St. George, located onsite or near Intermountain facilities. They offer extended hours and part-time options to accommodate rotating work schedules and care for children from the age of six weeks to six years. The staff are early childhood professionals. The curriculum is research based.

