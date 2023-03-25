Hong Kong – Results of ACCOMPANY – Design Competition for the Reconstruction of the Public Toilet and Refreshment Kiosk within Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site announced (with photos)

Results of ACCOMPANY – Design Competition for the Reconstruction of the Public Toilet and Refreshment Kiosk within Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site announced (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) announced today (March 25) results of ACCOMPANY – Design Competition for the Reconstruction of the Public Toilet and Refreshment Kiosk within Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. (Physically Handicapped and Able-Bodied) Barbecue Site. A prize award ceremony was held at the City Gallery, Central.

The design competition, organised by the AFCD together with the Architectural Services Department, aimed to call for people-oriented design ideas and concepts to enhance public toilet facilities and the refreshment kiosk in Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site. The Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong; the Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation, Dr Leung Siu Fai; the Director of Architectural Services, Mr Edward Tse; and a juror, Mr Lam Leung Ming, representative of the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, presented the awards to the winners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Miss Wong said that the Government is committed to enhancing toilet facilities within country parks to meet demands of visitors as far as possible, and has set aside $500 million in the 2021-22 Budget to carry out enhancement works including improving toilet facilities in some country parks. The Government is implementing improvements in phases, to construct and reconstruct public toilets in popular countryside spots. The public toilet in Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site is one of the chosen sites. Through organising the design competition, the Government encourages creativity on the design of barrier-free and inclusive facilities, and selected an outstanding entry which is innovative, harmonious with the natural environment and sustainable, for reference or adoption for the reconstruction of the toilet and the refreshment kiosk.

The competition received 35 entries in total from local architects. Winning entries, including the first prize, second prize and third prize, as well as two commendation entries were selected by the jury panel. The awarded entries offer inclusive designs which enable visitors of different ages and abilities to enjoy the P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site and are in harmony with the natural environment of country parks for a better visitor experience.

Members of the public can view the winning entry list and all competition entries at www.accompanyacpdesigncompetition.hk.