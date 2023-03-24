Prime Video Presents ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams on Prime Video

Main card to begin at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on Friday, March 24

Broadcast live from the renowned Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, Prime Video and ONE Championship return to the Circle with ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams on Prime Video. The event will be headlined by a ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship matchup between Superlek The Kicking Machine Kiatmoo9 of Thailand and Danial Mini T Williams of Australia, and will be available exclusively to Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.

The co-main event will feature a ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship unification bout between reigning champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil and interim champ Janet Todd of the United States. The evening will also showcase a battle of Atomweight MMA contenders Ham Seo Hee and Itsuki Hirata, as well as three additional fights across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Complete card details and a schedule* of upcoming events are available below:

March 248:00 p.m. EDTONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams on Prime Video

April 218:00 p.m. EDTONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty on Prime Video

May 58:00 p.m. EDTONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video

*Schedule and timing subject to change.

Fans can watch ONE Championship live events, including ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams on Prime Video, at home or on the go at amazon.com/ONEChampionship, and across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

