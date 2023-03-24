Author Wanda J. Lowery’s New Book, “We Are Fivey,” Explores How the Author’s Ancestors, Who Endured Hate and Violence, Continued to Persevere Across Five Generations

Wanda J. Lowery, a full-time writer who currently resides in Virginia, has completed her new book, “We Are Five: The Five Generations of Wanda Jean Lowery”: a profound memoir documenting five generations of the author’s family, the struggles and hate they faced, and how they continued to persist through it all.

“In the cool of a summer afternoon, my grandmother, Georgia Beatrice Northrup (Stallenger), started an evening conversation about her family of many years gone by and their struggles in life,” writes Lowery. “She began to tell me stories her father had told her. He also asked her ‘to always remember what he was telling her and never forget the words he spoke.’ He told her to ‘be sure to continue passing every one of the stories on to the next generation.’

“At that time, I would have been in my early twenties and have often felt my grandmother trusted our family history on to me to make sure I, too, would share the stories of life on to the next living relative in order to let each generation know about her father’s life, his father’s life and Georgia, hoping that her life would be much different with change. Her father knew she would have struggles in life, and that life’s challenges would affect her and her family, but it is important always, ‘remember, endure, believe, and strive for what you want, and they too would make it through.’

“That was the very moment I decided to write everything she told me down on paper. What you will read in ‘We Are Five’ is an accurate, factual account of what her memory brought forth, as she recounted her family’s life of events, which occurred long before her birth. When she said to me, ‘Put this in a book, because everybody needs to know,’ I told her, ‘I would.’ Here I am, four generations later, sharing my family history, as it was given to me by my grandmother, as she told me about her family’s history.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wanda J. Lowery’s fascinating tale is inspired by the author’s desire to fulfill her grandmother’s wishes of sharing her family’s story and to educate her family and others on the strength of the generations that came before them. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Lowery hopes to provide a deeper understanding of what each generation of her family was forced to overcome in their struggle to find their place and make a name for themselves in a world that showed them violence and discrimination.

