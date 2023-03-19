Sharon Walker-Hood Publishes a Fascinating Children’s Book “McMusty Discovers His Purpose”

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 18, 2023

Sharon Walker-Hoods McMusty Discovers His Purpose was displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience, which was held on January 27-30, 2023, at New Orleans Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

One of the most challenging things that most parents face is convincing their kids to go to school. While some kids are afraid of needles and spiders, there are actually some that dont like going to school due to various reasons.

McMusty Discovers His Purpose is the perfect book that parents can read to their children to encourage them to go to school.

The goal of this book is to help every child who is having a hard time adjusting to the transition to a new school environment. Through fun jokes and witty banter of Mr. McMusty and other students of Michael McPherson Elementary, young readers will definitely realize that going to school is not scary at all.

McMusty Discovers His Purpose

Author | Sharon Walker-Hood

Published Date | March 17, 2022

Publisher | Xlibris

Genre | Fiction

Author Bio

Dr. Sharon Walker-Hood, affectionately known as the Kids Principal, is a steadfast follower of positive psychology. She has embedded the principles of positive psychology into the elementary school where she is the principal and has established Happiness Wednesdays, in which students and staff wear orange and share happy grams. Her more than twenty years of experience in the field of education as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal have shown her that kids will rise to the occasion when provided with love, guidance, and encouragement. She believes that schools should provide welcoming environments where kids feel safe and accepted. She ensures that the kids entrusted in her care receive a hefty dose of orange sprinkles and encourages them to discover their personal talents and gifts. She uses her superpowers as a mommy, teacher, and elementary school principal to unveil a witty account of a school mascot who becomes an excellent role model for kids.