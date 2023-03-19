Malouf Abraham’s Children’s Book “Dr. Abraham’s Happy Little Stories” Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festivals of Books

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 18, 2023

This is the time to unleash any hidden creativity and let the imaginations go wild.

The childrens book Dr. Abrahams Happy Little Stories by Malouf Abraham will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festivals of Books 2023. The book festival will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is a yearly outdoor event that takes place in the heart of California and is attended by approximately 150,000 people. This will be ReadersMagnets third time exhibiting at the said event. To drum up visits to their exhibit, the company will not only set up a bigger booth but also offer more exciting activities and more book titles on display.

The book Dr. Abrahams Happy Little Stories by Malouf Abraham is a childrens book that tells tales about loving families and adventurous children. Each story is narrated creatively, stimulating the imagination and creativity of every young reader.

The first story is centered around the family of Harold and Hazel Larue, parents known for spinning silly stories, and their kids, Donny Leroy and Peggy Sue, who are known to be kind and clever.

Readers will definitely have a fun time reading this book. The unique plotlines and charming characters make every story worth reading. This book also entices readers to embrace the idea that sometimes its good to be silly, flex their creative muscles, and maybe, someday, create their own stories.

Delve into the world of imagination. Get a copy of Malouf Abrahams Dr. Abrahams Happy Little Stories on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Make sure to check out the books display at ReadersMagnets exhibit at booth #225 at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festivals of Books.