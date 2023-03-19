Bay Atlantic University Announces Accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE)

Bay Atlantic University (BAU) has announced its accreditation by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). BAU is the first university in the capital region to receive the honor. NECHE is one of the premier accreditors in higher education, counting Harvard, Yale and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology among its ranks. BAU’s accreditation certifies that the academic standards at Bay Atlantic University meet the same rigorous benchmarks of some of the biggest names in higher education.

“It is my great honor and pride to announce that Bay Atlantic University has received accreditation from NECHE after more than two years of diligent preparation and eager anticipation,” said BAU President Dr. Sinem Vatanartiran. “This esteemed recognition will give our students a competitive edge by adding the stamp of approval from a highly respected commission to their degrees, opening many doors of opportunity. We remain committed to providing our students with the best educational experience possible and creating value in Washington, D.C.”

About Bay Atlantic University

Located on H street NW, just steps from the White House, BAU is a private, not-for-profit university, offering bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration & Management, Economics & Finance, Political Science & International Relations, and Information Technology, as well as master’s degrees in Business Administration, Cyber Security, and Big Data Analytics.

