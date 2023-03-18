New Fantasy Novel

A Kiran Princess named Sol has the power to look into the future, and a vision comes along one day that has the power to change her whole life and that of all the people around her. From this moment on, a multitude of unusual happenings will be heading her way.

Wrapped up in inter-tribal conflicts and risk, Sols world has suddenly transformed itself into one of adventure, involving the exploration of a magical island that may soon disappear forever.

Join Sol in her foray to save the people around her while captive in this magical world.

About the Authors

Christopher Leigh Dodson has a learning disability in reading and math, along with a memory problem, which often makes it challenging for him to create books. Christopher’s house walls are used as memory boards to help him organize his thoughts and ideas. In his early years, he would cover entire walls with wrapping paper, paste pictures and text pages until the wall was covered with his story or book. Now, he uses a sheet of dry-erase boards to create his books. His daughter, Christina Alayna Dodson, is an invaluable asset to him, providing constant support and assistance. A family member even bought him a calculator-looking thing that could spell, which proved to be somewhat helpful, but still inefficient. Nowadays, Christopher uses modern technology like Alexa, his Apple cell phone, and Grammarly to spell words in almost every sentence or every other sentence. Despite the challenges, Christopher has persevered and is an accomplished author with several published books to his name. He looks forward to publishing more books in the Archmage Fantasy Series.

