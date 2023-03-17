Meet SEYANTE: The High-Quality Bathrobe Brand Disrupting the Luxury Market with Superior Durability and Affordable Prices

Designed for Pure Comfort, SEYANTE has Become the Leading Source of Luxurious and Inclusive Bathrobes

There’s a reason luxury hotels provide high-quality bathrobes in every room – the element of relaxation. Think about it, is there anything better than a lazy morning spent sipping coffee or tea in a bathrobe after a hot shower or bath? Luckily, one does not need to pay an arm and a leg for a stay at a 5-star resort to cultivate that same experience anymore. Introducing SEYANTE – the high-quality bathrobe brand that is disrupting the luxury market with superior materials, durability, and affordable prices.

Founded in 2019, SEYANTE was created from a passion for high-quality, well-fitting robes and a mission to bridge the gap between luxury and accessibility. Minority and female-owned, SEYANTE has quickly become the leading choice for maximum comfort and superior durability in bathrobes for men and women alike.

From terry cloth robes to towel wraps and matching turbans, waffle robes, microfiber robes, and Turkish Cotton OEKO-TEX® Standard Certified robes – SEYANTE’s brilliantly crafted line of men’s and women’s robes fit the bill for any occasion. Made from top-tier materials, all SEYANTE robes provide optimal comfort, relaxation, and serenity.

Available in multiple colors and cuts, SEYANTE robes are fitted, fashionable, and timeless. Robes come ready to wear in multiple styles, including Hooded, Kimono, Luxury, Hotel, Lightweight, and Maternity for those expecting mothers-to-be.

“Bathrobes are a timeless inclusion for anyone’s closet—whether you frequent the spa, are an early riser, or simply appreciate relaxation. Our high-quality bathrobes for men and women come in different colors and materials to make it easy to choose the one that you prefer. From getting dry and warm after a shower to soaking up a day at the spa and enjoying a leisurely weekend morning, we have the right bathrobe for you.”

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled luxury at affordable prices, SEYANTE’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about SEYANTE, please visit: https://seyante.com/

About SEYANTE

SEYANTE is a Los Angeles-based OEKO-TEX® Certified bathrobe manufacturer creating superior luxury bathrobes that provide a one-of-a-kind experience rooted in serenity. Founded in 2019, SEYANTE has quickly become the number one source for men’s and women’s bathrobes that offer superior comfort and affordable luxury. Minority and woman-owned, SEYANTE is on a mission to bring joy and relaxation to closets around the world. From waffle robes to terry cloth, microfiber, towel wraps and matching turbans, and the finest Turkish robes, SEYANTE’s exclusive line of men’s and women’s robes come in multiple colors for a timeless look around the house or the spa.