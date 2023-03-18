Martin Skaba became the new CEO of Daktela. Richard Baar will focus on the company’s strategic management and product development

He replaces the current CEO and one of the two founders of Daktela, Richard Baar. In addition to the company’s strategic development, Richard Baar will continue to be in charge of the further growth and expansion of Daktela’s product portfolio.

“I appreciate the trust that Richard Baar and David Hjek (the other co-founder of Daktela) place in me. Since Sandberg Capital joined Daktela in June 2021, I have had very good cooperation with the top management. We agree on where we want to take the company in the long term. We have a strong product, we are constantly investing in the development of technology and we have a well-defined business strategy. That is why I believe that together we will be able to achieve the goal of becoming the most important software provider for contact centers in Central and Eastern Europe,” adds Martin Skaba, Daktela’s new CEO.

Skaba started his working career at KPMG Czech Republic. He also worked as an investment manager at Slovak Investment Holding. He spent the last three years at the private equity investment fund Sandberg Capital. He was part of the team that negotiated Sandberg Capital’s entry into Daktela in 2021.

In addition to the founders Richard Baar and David Hjek, Daktela’s c-level management consists of Martin Skaba (CEO), Zuzana Bienvenu (CMO), Jiř Havlček (CTO) and Karel Vůjtek (COO). The investor will be represented in Daktela by Michal Rybovič, partner of Sandberg Capital.

In 2021, Daktela achieved a turnover of 10.7 million and the EBITDA indicator reached a record 3.1 million. In 2022, Daktela invested massively in opening new markets and technological development. As part of its foreign expansion, it entered the Slovenian and Romanian markets and, through a strategic partnership with the German NFON, also entered the DACH market. Key steps also included the acquisition of the technology startup Coworkers.ai, which develops its own intelligent voicebots and chatbots. Daktela has thus created and is developing a new branch of its product portfolio based on AI technology. Despite the general economic slowdown, the company tentatively estimates last year’s growth to be between 10 and 20%. Daktela wants to maintain a similar pace in the coming years with the goal of becoming the most important supplier of software solutions for contact centers in the Central and Eastern European region.

About Daktela

Daktela, a global technology company, offers customers in-house communications software and cloud solutions for contact centers. It allows companies to take care of their customers using all available communication channels, such as voice, email, SMS, web chat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp or Viber, all with native support in one web app. It currently serves more than 1,000 corporate customers of all sizes worldwide. Daktela has branches in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia, Romania, the United Kingdom, Dubai and the Philippines. Daktela is owned by the founders Richard Baar and David Hjek and by the Slovak investment group Sandberg Capital. In 2021, the company’s turnover was 10.7 million. Daktela owns a majority stake in the company Coworkers.ai providing its own intelligent chatbots, voicebots, mailbots and other AI tools.

More information can be found at: https://www.daktela.com

