Corey Wallace’s Supercell Original Score to be Released by Filmtrax

Supercell Album Art

LOS ANGELES – March 17, 2023 – PRLog — Corey Wallace’s score to the natural disaster film, Supercell, is getting a digital release on March 24, 2023 by Filmtrax. The album consists of 25 original tracks. The film, directed by Herbert James Winterstern, was distributed by Saban Films and is now in select theaters and VOD. The film stars Alec Baldwin, Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche and Daniel Diemer. Wallace’s other credits include NBC’s Siberia, Epic Pictures’ Artik and Comedy Central’s Cursed Friends to name a few. The score will be available on all major digital sites including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

When discussing his work on the film Wallace says, “The score to Supercell is a return to orchestral, thematic scores with memorable themes. Director Jamie Winterstern and I spent years collaborating on the score, starting before the script was even finished, and finalizing the main theme 2 years before cameras started rolling. That theme is introduced pensively in a solo flute, and grows throughout the film into a grand adventure during a climactic action scene. I think people will be able to appreciate and feel that love and attention to detail.”

Supercell Synopsis: Baseball-size hail, violent winds, churning tornadoes make supercells deadly. When William Brody was a boy, his father – a legendary storm-chaser – was killed by one. Now, the family business belongs to Zane Rogers (Baldwin), a reckless tour operator who sees dollars where others see storm clouds. When his destiny arrives in the form of one of the most powerful storms on record, William leaves his mom (Heche) and home behind to team up with his father’s ex-partner, Roy Cameron (Ulrich), barely surviving a tornado yet determined to chase one of nature’s most terrifying creations: “the bear’s cage.”

ABOUT COREY WALLACE

Corey Wallace (https://www.coreywallace.com/ ) is an LA based film and television composer with over 15 years of experience & nearly 100 credits to his name. Recent projects include Jamie Winterstern’s storm-chasing, coming-of-age adventure film Supercell, starring Alec Baldwin and the late Anne Heche, and the Comedy Central original comedy-horror Cursed Friends, starring Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Jessica Lowe (Minx), and Nicole Byer, with Will Arnett, Ken Marino, Nikki Glaser, and Nicole Richie.

Recent accolades include Best Original Score-Animated film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Mime Your Manners, and Best Score at Grimmfest for the horror film Artik – a “symphony of broken instruments” .

Upcoming projects include the third collaboration with Dan Glaser on his Viking horror film Afterwalker.

Wallace has also contributed additional music to Blumhouse’s The First Purge, and he has worked on AMC’s The Walking Dead, TNT’s Snowpiercer, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Apple TV+’s SEE, ABC’s Quantico, as well as the newest installment in the AAA game series Call of Duty: Vanguard. Upcoming contributions include the Netflix film We Have A Ghost, starring David Harbour and Anthony Mackie, directed by Christopher Landon.

Wallace’s versatile musical style is equally at home with the traditional orchestra as well as with modern electronic and sound design scores. His orchestral approach focuses on melody and colorful orchestration, notable in his fantasy score to The Hybrids Family, Best Soundtrack winner at the 2018 Oniros Film Awards, as well as in his extensive work in animation. Many of Wallace’s horror/thriller scores heavily use custom sound design created through the manipulation and mutilation of organic sound sources, creating a distinct, other-worldly yet natural sound.

Wallace graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2008) and the University of Southern California’s prestigious Scoring for Motion Pictures and Television (SMPTV) program in 2009, going on to assist film scoring icon Christopher Young (Drag Me to Hell, Spider-man 3). Wallace was honored as a participant in the 2010 ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop where he received the David Rose Scholarship. In 2011, he worked on several projects for Anthony E. Zuiker (creator, CSI), including a collaboration with Academy Award winner Robert Legato. After scoring the indie hit Shadow People in 2012 for director Matthew Arnold (Emerald City), the pair made their network television debut on the critically acclaimed NBC thriller/drama Siberia. Other long-time collaborators include director Ilya Rozhkov, whose ground- breaking virtual reality action film Agent Emerson uses an intense and ambitious score seamlessly blending acoustic and electronic elements, featuring world-class cellist Tina Guo.