Municipal Emergency Services Acquires L & M Compressor

Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired L & M Compressor (L & M) on March 16, 2023. L & M is a Florida based compressor manufacturer. The company’s product portfolio includes high pressure compressors and adjacent products. MES will continue to maintain the highest standard of quality control while implementing improvements to streamline the manufacturing process.

Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES, commented, “We are excited to welcome the L & M Compressor team into the MES family. Their decades of experience in designing and manufacturing premium compressors will serve as a great asset to our company. MES will now manage the complete design, production, sales and service, and market the products under the “RevolveAir Systems” name.