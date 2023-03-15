SEMA Businesswomen’s Network Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in the Automotive Aftermarket

SBN campaign highlights womens advancements, accomplishments, and members

The SEMA Businesswomens Network (SBN), a subset network of the Specialty Equipment Market Association that supports and raises awareness of women in the automotive industry, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

The network, which encourages and supports women pursuing careers in the automotive field, represents over 700 female and male members spanning across various occupations and markets in the aftermarket industry.

Since 1993, the SBN has developed and managed industry-focused programs for women, including networking and recognition opportunities. Most recently, it completed its second all-female vehicle build, hosted its second annual Womens Leadership Forum, and continues to spotlight the stories and careers of women in the automotive industry though its #SheIsSEMA campaign.

SBNs history is one of ambition and progress, and we couldnt be more excited for the community that we have created, said SBN Director Nicole Bradle. Its a network where all women are recognized and supported for their contributions to this thriving industry.

To celebrate the milestone, the SBN launched a campaign to highlight the stories and members of the network throughout SEMA and SBN communication channels. The campaign will run throughout 2023 and culminate at the SBN 30th Anniversary Reception and Party at the SEMA Show in November.

There is no better time than now to reflect on what the SBN has achieved, added Bradle. Looking to the future, we aspire to further foster growth, support, and community for women.

To learn more about the SEMA Businesswomens Network, visitwww.sema.org/sbn.

About SEMA

SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association founded in 1963, represents the $50.9 billion specialty-automotive industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. Association resources include market research, legislative advocacy, training and product development support, as well as leading trade shows such as the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, Ind. For more information, visitwww.sema.org,www.semashow.com, orwww.performanceracing.com.