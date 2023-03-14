Canada – Canada’s second public consultation seeking input on the ambition and direction of the United Nations Plastic Agreement

During the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5), the global community came together to recognize the plastic pollution crisis as an environmental priority, and unanimously agreed to develop a new international legally binding agreement on plastic pollution. An Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) has been established to develop the legally binding agreement on plastic pollution by 2024…