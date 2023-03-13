Health and Wisdom CEO: Studies Show Link Between Migraines and Magnesium Deficiency

Topical Magnesium Products Provide Effective Method to Replenish Body’s Magnesium Levels

Magnesium may help people who suffer from migraine headaches.

“WebMD.com cites studies that show people who have migraines have lower levels of Magnesium. Research suggests Magnesium helps ‘stop certain chemicals that cause pain,’” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “There is also a belief that Magnesium ‘blocks signals in the brain that lead to migraines with an aura, or changes in vision and other senses.’”

Collinwood said decreased Magnesium levels “seem to cause blood vessels in the brain to narrow, or constrict, which may also play a role in migraine headaches.”

“Although some people may take Magnesium supplements, transdermal Magnesium products provide an effective method to replenish their bodies with this essential mineral,” Collinwood said. “Unlike oral supplements, a magnesium bath will not cause stomach upset, and is much more enjoyable and relaxing.”

Healthline.com lists other potential health benefits, including:

Boosting exercise performance

Combating depression

Supporting healthy blood sugar levels

Promoting heart health

Boasting anti-inflammatory benefits

Health and Wisdom has been developing topical Magnesium products for more than 20 years. In 2022, the company’s Magnesium Oil with Aloe Vera received the Taste for Life’s Women’s Health Essentials Award in the natural pain relief category.

Health and Wisdom makes a full line of topical Magnesium products that can support a healthy lifestyle, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap is available in three refreshing scents — Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

Magnesium Muscle Recovery: A unique product designed to help people get more out of their workouts! All-Natural USP Grade Magnesium Chloride, Aloe Vera, Dandelion, Seaweed Extract, and pure essential oils come together to make a whole new way to support your body and up your game.

“The body needs Magnesium to function properly,” Collinwood said. “Try using topical magnesium for 30 days and see what a difference it makes in supporting your healthy lifestyle.”

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Amazon.com or Walmart.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.