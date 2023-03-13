CTA Construction Celebrates Groundbreaking on Swampscott Consolidated Elementary School

Construction on the $98 million elementary school project for the town of Swampscott began late last month.

CTA Construction Managers LLC. was awarded the contract in November to build the 154,000 square foot building that is set to accommodate up to 900 students in grades K-4. CTA staff members joined the school building committee, members of the community, and school district staff for the ceremony.

“We are happy to be working again with owner’s project management firm Hill International and architecture firm Lavallee Brensinger Architects,” said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal of CTA Construction Managers. CTA Construction has previously worked with Hill International on 9 projects, including Lowell Elementary School project in Watertown, MA.

“We are glad to be entering the construction phase of this project,” said Paul Kalous, Program Director from Hill International, the owner’s project management firm. “Hill International has worked with CTA in the past on various projects and looks forward to partnering again on this endeavor.”

Lavallee Brensinger Architects engaged the Town through feasibility study, site selection, educational programming, and final design. “This really was a community-centered process” said Leigh Sherwood, Principal Architect at Lavallee Brensinger. “The combined Elementary School design is a reflection of the needs of the students, teachers, families and Town leaders and is based on an understanding of what is uniquely appropriate to Swampscott. We hope this project will have a long-term transformative effect on the education of your children and their children as well”.

“The project is built on the site of the former Stanley School,” said Pat Tompkins, Principal of CTA Construction. “There are a lot of improvements to residential buffers included in the design, including shielded “Night Skies” lighting, retaining walls, fencing, and enhanced privacy landscaping at the perimeter,” he continued.

“CTA Construction crews are currently performing site prep work, including preparing for blasting and removing and disposing of all contaminated soil, which is typical for sites of this age where the was a pre-existing structure,” said Jared Smith, Project Manager for CTA Construction. “We have also started excavating and preparing the foundation,” he continued.

The new school complex is scheduled to be completed during the early part of the 2024/2025 school year.

This will be CTA Construction’s 45th school project in Massachusetts.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction’s portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/