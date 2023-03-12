Automated Craft Beverage Company Receives Expanded Backing from Restaurant Industry Leaders and Investors

Botrista Beverages is excited to announce food and beverage industry talent Mark Hatch as its newest Advisory Board member. Mr. Hatch joins Botrista’s already notable advisory board following the company’s oversubscribed Series B round, which brought the total funding to over $55 million, nearly 50% oversubscribed. The automated craft beverage company has continually gained backing from investors and restaurant industry veterans.

For the past decade, Hatch has built relationships with restaurant industry leaders and facilitated idea sharing among executives in the food and beverage space. Hatch says, “Understanding that many restaurant operators are looking to identify new ways to solve labor shortage issues and mitigate rising costs, while collectively improving the customer and employee experience, Botrista’s automated craft beverage solution serves to fill a significant need. The solution also offers a creative way for restaurant and convenience brands to differentiate their offering and quench the thirst of new customers.”

Botrista’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Valentine, says, “We’re humbled by the opportunity to have Mark on our board. His consistent exposure among the industry’s top players and innovations further legitimizes our growth, our solution’s market potential and the value we bring to current and prospective customers.” Valentine, former President of Zoup! Eatery, went on to say, “We are eager and excited to receive Mark’s feedback and utilize his expertise as we grow and evolve together in this partnership.”

Valentine will moderate the “Automation: What is it good for?” panel at the 2023 Restaurant Franchising Innovation Summit in Miami. He will be joined in that panel discussion by Phil Crawford, Chief Technology Officer at CKE Restaurants; Bennett Maxwell, Founder at Dirty Dough, and Desi Saran, Founder & CEO at Sweetberry. Each of these industry leaders is expected to bring their own flavor to the conversation around automation in the restaurant industry.

Hatch joins Botrista’s bright-minded board members who share longstanding success in the food and beverage industry. Don Fox held positions of Director of Franchise Compliance, COO and CEO at Firehouse Subs. He also held a leadership role at Burger King Corp. Of Fox’s 48 year restaurant industry career, he predominantly held leadership roles in QSR and fast casual segments.

Fox has shared his thoughts on the restaurant of the future with QSRmagazine in 2022, saying that “evolution is crucial.” According to Fox, technology and automation will be at the center of the restaurant of the future. He refers to technology and automation as a “catalyst for change.” Fox says, “As operators gain better understanding of the changes in behavior that appear to be long-lasting, we see it reflected in new restaurant designs, often dubbed the ‘restaurant of the future.’”

Former Red Lobster President and CEO of 14 years, Kim Lopdrup, also serving on Botrista’s Advisory Board, has demonstrated his depth of experience in leadership, operations and strategy. Lopdrup has pointed to Botrista’s ability to empower restaurant operators to create new, high-margin craft beverages without adding complexity or labor. He says, “Botrista DrinkBot is the right idea at the right time.”

Botrista is elated to have the backing, support and trusted advice of these industry leaders as the company continually endeavors to serve up meaningful innovation for the food and beverage industry. The company plans to continually bring in top talent from across the food and beverage landscape.

About Botrista Beverages:

Botrista provides automated beverage solutions to foodservice operators. Operators can increase ticket size and beverage attachment by serving non-alcoholic craft beverages to younger generation consumers. The trendy innovative craft beverages include infused teas & lattes, flavored lemonades, energy drinks, iced coffees and more. Botrista enables operators to add a new beverage category to their menu without the operational complexities.

The DrinkBot ® platform allows operators to subscribe to world-class quality from the leading ingredient manufacturers that they partner with. The vision is to make any staff member a professional barista or bartender with a DrinkBot®.

Botrista Beverages, HQ in San Francisco, California. The company currently has restaurant, convenience store, hospital, coffee shops, and virtual kitchen customers nationwide in the US, and has expanded to Canada, Australia, and Asia. Botrista’s DrinkBot is currently operating in multiple national and international brands.