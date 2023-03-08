Hong Kong – SEE inspects energy facilities in Shenzhen (with photos)

SEE inspects energy facilities in Shenzhen (with photos) ********************************************************



​The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, visited the China General Nuclear Power Corporation Limited (CGNPC) and the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Site in Shenzhen today (March 8).



Mr Tse first visited the Shenzhen CGNPC Building to learn about the history and development of the company. He also met and exchanged views with representatives of the CGNPC. Mr Tse proceeded to the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Site in the afternoon. He visited the main control room of Ling Ao Nuclear Power Station Phase II and was briefed by the staff on the operation of the nuclear power station.



The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is striving to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050 and reduce the total carbon emissions from the 2005 level by half before 2035. The Government has devised four major decarbonisation strategies, namely “net-zero electricity generation”, “energy saving and green buildings”, “green transport” and “waste reduction” in Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan 2050 promulgated in 2021. To gradually increase the use of zero-carbon energy for electricity generation, the Government will explore more zero-carbon energy supplies at a reasonable price in surrounding areas to promote low-carbon energy transformation in Hong Kong.



Mr Tse returned to Hong Kong in the evening.