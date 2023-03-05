NIX Looks Forward to the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2023

The purpose of the event is to educate business and IT professionals on how to create strategies to innovate business and accelerate change by leveraging key trends in data and analytics.

NIX develops and implements data analytics solutions into customers’ business processes, first focusing on finding and satisfying the needs of stakeholders and finally creating tangible value for their companies. Analytics is like any other tool; companies must know how to use it correctly and set it up properly for it to be helpful.

Well-tuned, effective, and secure Big Data management systems are the backbone and reason of success for outstanding data-driven companies: from disruptive startups to the leading Fortune 500 companies. – Eugene Rudenko, AI Solutions Consultant

Meet our experts at the event, Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development, and Marcus Mayer, Director of Clients Solutions, and discover how to utilize major data and analytics trends to generate business results, producing value and influencing choices made within the organization.

Visit this link if you want to arrange a personal appointment with the NIX United team.

About NIX

NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.

