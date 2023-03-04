XSEED Games Reveals AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead and Undressed Director’s Cut to have Limited Retail Release

A Special Limited Day 1 Physical Edition to Accompany the Titles Summer Release

TORRANCE, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 3, 2023

XSEED Games today announced that their upcoming action-RPG, AKIBAS TRIP: Undead and Undressed Directors Cut will be available digitally on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe for $29.99/29.99/24.99 when it releases this summer, with also a limited physical Day 1 Edition available for a MSRP of $39.99 on the XSEED Games Store and at participating retailers in North America. Additionally, Katis Route, the new content which follows Finnish exchange student and part-time maid Kati Rikknen, will be available to players of the original release as downloadable content on the PlayStation4 and Windows PC for $7.99/7.99/6.99 at launch.

Updated from its original release for a new generation, AKIBAS TRIP: Undead and Undressed Directors Cut places players in the role of Nanashi, an otaku mysteriously transformed into a vampire and thrust into a conspiracy of Synthisters plaguing the electronics mecca. Alongside a colorful cast of allies known as the Akiba Freedom Fighters, Nanashi must defend his fellow otaku from vampire predators, discovering that the best strategy to defeat them is to strip them of their bare essentials and expose them to the cleansing power of the sun! Featuring a fully voiced true ending route starring lovable maid Kati, original side quests introducing more offbeat otaku denizens of Akihabara, and an arsenal of new weapons and armor, AKIBAS TRIP: Undead and Undressed Directors Cut brings modern supernatural adventure for the Japanophile of discerning tastes.

Developed by Acquire, AKIBAS TRIP: Undead and Undressed Directors Cut will release this summer in North America and Europe digitally on the Nintendo Switch, and as DLC on the PS4 system and Windows PC. A limited physical Day 1 Edition containing a musical selections CD and a set of nine oversized art cards featuring original illustrations by various Japanese artists to commemorate the 10-year anniversary since the release of the original title with be available for pre-order in North America shortly. This title is rated M for Mature on console platforms by the ESRB, and is not rated for PC.