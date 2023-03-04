Veterinary Innovators Earn Spot Among Top Biotech Startups

Veterinary Health Research Centers Finalist for Citeline’s Most Innovative Start-up Company Award

RICHMOND, Va. – March 3, 2023 – PRLog — Pharma, healthcare and biotech researchers constantly face pressure to keep up in a fast-paced and ever-evolving industry. The need to conduct high-risk clinical trials that require significant resources can make it even more challenging for small companies with limited financial and human resources to make go/no-go decisions. By identifying animals with spontaneous conditions, VHRC can expedite clinical trial enrollment for new technologies, products, medications, therapies, and devices for both humans and animals.

“We are encouraged that Citeline Awards 2023 has chosen us as a finalist for the Most Innovative Start-up Company category,” said VHRC founder Dr. Joel Ehrenzweig. “Our journey began with an aim of improving the lives of animals with veterinary practices hosting clinical trials for patients with naturally occurring conditions, including cancer, cognitive decline, inflammation and immune-mediated, and low-incidence (MUMS) diseases.”

VHRC co-founder Dr. Rob Hunter continued, “People and pets share many of the same conditions, so when a study finds a successful animal treatment, that data can have One Health translational value and will be very supportive in regulatory submissions for products treating people with the same condition.”

The mission of VHRC has garnered support from prospective beneficiaries– both in research and in practice-because benefits accrue to sponsors, veterinarians, and caregivers, all of whom are seeking viable treatment options for their pets. This win-win-win design has enabled it to make a significant impact on the biotech industry, as evidenced by the Citeline Innovation Award recognition. The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on Thursday, 27 April at the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel.

About Veterinary Health Research Centers LLC (VHRC)

VHRC specializes in developing and conducting small-scale POC, pre-IND and pre-INAD studies for pharmaceutical companies, biopharma, medical device, and life science innovators. It is headquartered in the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor (Overland Park, KS), with offices in Richmond, Virginia. For more information about VHRC innovative services, visit http://www.VHRCenters.com; email: j.ehrenzweig@ vhrcenters.com; or call +1-804-735-8205.

About Citeline

Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence) powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory related-decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world’s most trusted life science partners, visit Citeline